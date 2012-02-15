DETROIT Feb 15 Toyota's luxury brand
Lexus topped a vehicle dependability survey of owners of
3-year-old cars and trucks as model-year 2009 vehicles improved
to record-high quality levels, J.D. Power & Associates said on
Wednesday.
Chrysler vehicles, made during the tail end of ownership by
a private equity firm before it was taken over by Fiat SpA
in mid-2009, were at the bottom of the list for
dependability and reliability, J.D. Power's survey showed.
Model-year cars from 2009, made during one of the worst
downturns in automotive history, were more reliable than those
in any previous survey, which dates back to 1990, said David
Sargent, vice president of global automotive for J.D. Power &
Associates.
"The data is pretty clear," Sargent said. "These were the
best quality vehicles ever built up until this time. It's a
pretty good testament to the industry. Some of the automakers
were facing, potentially, the end, and all of them were
struggling to sell any product."
In 2009, U.S. auto sales hit the lowest level since World
War Two, when adjusted for population, and both Chrysler and
General Motors Co underwent government-sponsored
bankruptcies and Ford Motor Co borrowed heavily to avoid
the same fate.
Behind Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus in order of
consumer perception were Porsche ; GM's luxury brand
Cadillac; Toyota's namesake brand, Toyota's youth-oriented Scion
brand; Daimler AG's luxury Mercedes-Benz brand;
Ford's luxury brand Lincoln and then Ford's namesake line.
Among non-luxury brands, the leaders were, in order: Toyota,
Ford, Hyundai Motor Co and Honda Motor Co.
At the bottom were Chrysler's namesake brand, and three
other Chrysler brands -- Dodge, Jeep and Ram trucks.
Sargent said cars and trucks made since 2010 for all four of
those Chrysler brands have improved dramatically.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)