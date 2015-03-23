DETROIT, March 23 U.S. General Motors Co auto workers make on average 21 percent more than their counterparts at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) shows.

Labor costs at GM including benefits total $58 per hour, compared to $48 per hour at Fiat Chrysler. Ford Motor Co is right behind GM at $57 per hour, CAR said.

Germany's Daimler AG workers at its plant in Alabama make the most per hour among U.S. auto workers, at an average of $65, while Volkswagen AG at $38 per hour and BMW at $39 paid the least, the study shows.

These hourly costs include benefits in addition to the hourly pay for the auto workers. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)