Dec 11 New York state's financial services
regulator has subpoenaed financing divisions of automakers
including Ford, Honda, Nissan and Volkswagen, along with banks
Santander and TD Bank, as part of a probe of possible consumer
abuses in subprime auto lending, a person familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The investigation by the New York Department of Financial
Services probe includes potentially discriminatory practices,
the person said.
U.S. regulators are asking banks for more detail on their
autos financing exposure, as rapid growth in the lending has
prompted officials to seek to better assess the risks.
The companies could not be immediately be reached for
comment.
Banking regulators fear that reckless lending may be at
least helping to fuel that growth, and there are early signs
that delinquencies are increasing in the sector.
Companies like GM Financial and Santander Consumer USA
Holdings Inc had also disclosed earlier this year that
the Department of Justice is looking into their auto finance
practices.
In October, No. 2 U.S. auto lender Ally Financial Inc
had said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating its subprime auto lending and
securitization practices.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had said in
September that it is taking steps to oversee auto lenders that
have previously been less regulated.
The probe was first reported Thursday by the New York Post.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld in New York, additional reporting
by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)