UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future said on Tuesday that it has stopped construction on a planned $1 billion factory in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
The company, which is based in Gardena, California, said it plans to restart work on the plant in 2017. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources