REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold firm despite dollar strength; political uncertainty supports

(Refiles to fix formatting of DATA AHEAD) March 31 Gold prices held firm on Friday amid lingering uncertainty over upcoming elections in Europe and Britain's exit from the European Union, even as the dollar hovered around two-week highs on positive U.S. economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,242.43 per ounce at 0058 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,241.3. * The dollar index was