DETROIT, June 4 Mazda Motor Corp has
expanded to 444,907 a recall of U.S. cars equipped with
potentially defective Takata air bags, the automaker said in a
notice posted on Thursday with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
Mazda is the latest automaker to announce an expansion of an
earlier air bag recall since Takata Corp told the NHTSA
in mid-May that nearly 34 million air bag inflators in the
United States had the potential to rupture, spraying metal
fragments inside vehicles. At least six deaths and hundreds of
injuries are linked to ruptured inflators.
Since Takata's May 18 disclosure, eight of 10 automakers
that use Takata air bags have either expanded earlier recalls or
initiated a new recall, and one other has said potentially
defective parts are covered by previous recalls.
Mazda recalled 328,243 sedans a year ago because the
inflators in the Takata air bags could rupture. The latest
expansion, which adds 116,664 vehicles, covers the Mazda6 and
RX-8.
Earlier on Thursday, Mazda in Japan announced an expanded
recall of 75,000 cars, about double the previous number.
