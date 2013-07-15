DETROIT, July 15 U.S. safety regulators have
opened a probe of an estimated 218,000 Mercedes C-Class sedans
after receiving consumer complaints claiming a failure of rear
turn signals and brake lights.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
began a preliminary evaluation of the luxury cars from model
years 2008 and 2009 after receiving 21 complaints from U.S.
consumers.
A spokesman for Mercedes, a unit of Germany's Daimler AG
, said the automaker recently began working with NHTSA
and added that no injuries or deaths have been reported due to
the malfunction.
The reports typically said the failure is with the lamp
connector, with many indicating burnt or melted electrical
components, according to NHTSA documents. In multiple instances,
consumers have reported smelling smoke and seeing burn marks in
the trunks of the cars, with one reporting small flames
emanating from the rear lamp connector, NHTSA said.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a safety
issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.