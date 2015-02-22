DETROIT Feb 22 Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 147,000 mid-size sedans and
station wagons from 2013-2015 to check for risk of engine fires,
the U.S. safety regulator said Saturday.
The cars have a rubber seal in the engine compartment that
can fall onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of an
under-hood fire, according to the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
Among the cars being recalled are versions of the CLS-class
sedan and the E-class sedan and wagon.
Mercedes said U.S. dealers will begin notifying owners and
repairing the cars in mid-March.
Last week, the automaker recalled another 149,000 CLS-class
and E-class cars in Europe and China for a similar
problem.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Eric Walsh)