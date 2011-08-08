DETROIT Aug 8 Americans stemmed a three-month
slide in fuel efficiency in July, keeping the same average
mileage per gallon for new cars and trucks as in June.
New cars and trucks sold in July in the U.S. market
remained at 21.6 miles per gallon, after falling from a high of
22.3 miles per gallon in March, according to online car-buying
research website TrueCar.com.
On Monday, the Department of Energy said the average U.S.
price of gasoline was $3.71 per gallon, up 13 cents in the past
month and 98 cents higher than a year ago.
Oil prices fell 6 percent on Monday on concerns over a
fragile economy. U.S. gasoline demand for July fell to its
lowest level since 2003. [ID:nL3E7J70A9]
Small, gas-efficient cars made in Japan have been in tight
supply in recent months because of the Japan earthquake and
tsunami in March. Those cars should start to return to the
marketplace at normal levels in the next few months.
But even as those small cars return to the U.S. market, the
monthly average industry fuel economy ratings could fall
because pickup truck sales usually rise in the fourth quarter.
In practical terms, a small decline in fuel savings is
significant.
TrueCar estimates that a 1-mile-per-gallon improvement on
estimated sales of 13 million vehicles would reduce fuel
consumption by 416 million gallons, or nearly 10 million
barrels of oil. That is equivalent to only about a day's worth
of gasoline consumption in the United States.
TrueCar calculates the average fuel economy of new vehicles
sold by using sales data and Environmental Protection Agency
mileage ratings.
Average U.S. gasoline prices rose 22 percent from December
to March when fuel economy ratings were their highest.
The industry average saw a similar decline in 2008, the
last time gas prices spiked to near $4 a gallon. TrueCar said
the average rose to 21.2 miles per gallon in May 2008 from 20
miles per gallon in January that year, but declined to finish
the year right where it started.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan)