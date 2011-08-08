DETROIT Aug 8 Americans stemmed a three-month slide in fuel efficiency in July, keeping the same average mileage per gallon for new cars and trucks as in June.

New cars and trucks sold in July in the U.S. market remained at 21.6 miles per gallon, after falling from a high of 22.3 miles per gallon in March, according to online car-buying research website TrueCar.com.

On Monday, the Department of Energy said the average U.S. price of gasoline was $3.71 per gallon, up 13 cents in the past month and 98 cents higher than a year ago.

Oil prices fell 6 percent on Monday on concerns over a fragile economy. U.S. gasoline demand for July fell to its lowest level since 2003. [ID:nL3E7J70A9]

Small, gas-efficient cars made in Japan have been in tight supply in recent months because of the Japan earthquake and tsunami in March. Those cars should start to return to the marketplace at normal levels in the next few months.

But even as those small cars return to the U.S. market, the monthly average industry fuel economy ratings could fall because pickup truck sales usually rise in the fourth quarter.

In practical terms, a small decline in fuel savings is significant.

TrueCar estimates that a 1-mile-per-gallon improvement on estimated sales of 13 million vehicles would reduce fuel consumption by 416 million gallons, or nearly 10 million barrels of oil. That is equivalent to only about a day's worth of gasoline consumption in the United States.

TrueCar calculates the average fuel economy of new vehicles sold by using sales data and Environmental Protection Agency mileage ratings.

Average U.S. gasoline prices rose 22 percent from December to March when fuel economy ratings were their highest.

The industry average saw a similar decline in 2008, the last time gas prices spiked to near $4 a gallon. TrueCar said the average rose to 21.2 miles per gallon in May 2008 from 20 miles per gallon in January that year, but declined to finish the year right where it started. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan)