DETROIT, July 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said Friday it will stop building cars at a factory in Normal, Ill., and seek a "strategic buyer" for the plant.

The company said in a statement that the automaker's board will seek a buyer to keep the factory running and preserve jobs. The plant's roughly 900 hourly workers are represented by the United Auto Workers union.

Mitsubishi said it will continue to sell vehicles in the United States.

