DETROIT, July 1 U.S. safety regulators closed an
investigation into defective engine cables in more than 467,000
Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable cars after Ford Motor Co
said it would fix the problem without issuing a recall.
Damaged speed control cables on Taurus and Sable cars from
the 2000 through 2003 model years with Duratec engines failed to
enable the driver to brake properly, the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted this
week.
The cables can become damaged during underhood maintenance,
such as replacing the battery or changing the air filter.
NHTSA called off the investigation, which started last
October, after Ford said on June 21 it would inspect and repair
all affected models. The repair program will run through Aug.
31, and there is no mileage limit.
Ford will also reimburse drivers if they've paid for similar
repairs in the past, according to NHTSA documents. The refunds
will be offered through the end of the year.
There were no fatalities or injuries reported as a result of
the defect, but NHTSA said there were 100 complaints and five
accidents reported due to the issue with the speed control
cables.
Affected drivers said braking didn't cause the vehicle to
slow down as it should, according to NHTSA documents. Some
drivers said they had difficulty braking and had to slow the
vehicle by shifting to neutral or turning the car off.
NHTSA also closed an eight-month investigation into 70,000
Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs. The agency launched the
investigation into the 2011 model-year vehicles after a driver
submitted a complaint reporting a loose fastener in the
vehicle's steering shaft.
In response to NHTSA's inquiry, Hyundai identified four
affected vehicles, according to NHTSA documents. Hyundai said it
launched an investigation into the issue after two steering
shaft joint failures occurred shortly after the vehicles were
sold.
Hyundai said the issue was due to an employee's error during
the assembly process, according to NHTSA documents. The company
inspected 680 vehicles at the assembly plant and found no
indications of steering shaft defects.
Hyundai said it believes only a few vehicles were affected,
and that any other vehicles with the defect would've failed
already, according to NHTSA documents. There have been no
reports of steering shaft defects since October 2012.
(Reporting by Joseph Lichterman; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)