IRVINE, Calif. Aug 27 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said it will be ready to bring fully self-driving
vehicles to market by 2020.
The Japanese automaker said it plans to offer "multiple,
commercially viable" vehicles that are capable of autonomous
operation without driver input.
The self-driving vehicles will be sold "at realistic prices
for consumers," the company said at a media event in Irvine,
California.
Nissan said its goal is to offer autonomous cars "across the
model range within two vehicle generations" - about 10-12 years
after the projected 2020 launch.
The company said it has been researching and developing
autonomous vehicles "for years" with such top universities as
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Oxford,
Carnegie Mellon and the University of Tokyo. It is building a
dedicated test track in Japan for autonomous vehicles that will
be completed by next spring.
Google Inc, the Internet search leader, launched an
autonomous car program in 2010 and has built and is testing
several different versions, including one based on Toyota Motor
Corp's Prius.