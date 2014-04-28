DETROIT, April 28 The United Auto Workers has
aligned with the IndustriALL Global Union in asking the U.S.
State Department for help in pressing its claims that Nissan
Motor Co Ltd is violating worker organizing rights in
Mississippi.
The UAW has been trying for several years to organize the
Nissan plant near Jackson, and says the company is using
"threats, intimidation and fear" to keep the union out of the
plant, which it says violates guidelines of the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development.
The American union wants to employ a part of the State
Department, the National Contact Point, to mediate between the
unions and Nissan, which has an alliance with French-based
Renault SA.
Arthur Schwartz, a labor adviser based in Michigan, said he
was not sure the effort will result in much for the UAW, mainly
because the OECD has little power to enforce its guidelines.
"I've never heard of this happening before," said Schwartz
of the State Department mediating a labor dispute involving the
UAW, "and I've never heard that the OECD had any teeth."
Nissan spokesman Justin Saia said the company "respects the
labor laws of every country in which we operate" and that each
employee is able to decide whether or not to join a union.
"It would be premature to comment on mediation given that
the State Department has not yet evaluated the submission and
the UAW already has compromised confidentiality provisions of
the OECD guidelines," Saia said.
There are about 5,600 employees, including full-time and
contract workers, at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi.
The IndustriALL union, founded two years ago, attempts to
foster cross-border cooperation among unions that represent or
seek to represent workers at companies with global reach, such
as Nissan. UAW President Bob King in his four-year tenure as
head of the U.S. union has sought international help several
times in organizing foreign-owned auto plants in the United
States.
At the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, King employed the help of the influential German
union IG Metall in gaining an agreement with VW not to fight the
union as it tried to organize workers there. The UAW lost an
election to represent Chattanooga workers in February by 712 to
626 votes.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Andre Grenon)