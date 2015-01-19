By Hyunjoo Jin and Paul Lienert
| SEOUL/DETROIT
SEOUL/DETROIT Jan 19 Technology advances in
telematics and driver assistance systems are gathering steam as
the enablers of future connected and self-driving cars,
according to an analysis of global patent applications released
Monday.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor posted the
biggest gains in the number of patent filings over the past five
years, narrowing the gap with industry leader Toyota, according
to the report by Thomson Reuters IP & Science.
The survey, "The State of Innovation in the Automotive
Industry 2015," analyzed patent applications and mapped trends
in five key areas: Propulsion, navigation, handling, safety and
security, and entertainment.
Hyundai was among the leaders in every category, ranking
number three overall behind Toyota Motor Corp and
Robert Bosch.
Hyundai, which along with sister company Kia Motor
is fifth in global sales, has outperformed the
overall auto market thanks to its stylish, yet affordable
models, but experts say the duo lacks a technological edge to
better compete with rivals.
Hyundai, which has been a fast-follower in the industry, had
seen a surge of patent litigation since gaining global
prominence in recent years.
Hyundai's patent filings more than doubled to 1,200 in 2013,
from 500 in 2010, according to the report by Thomson Reuters'
Intellectual Property & Science business.
Although Toyota is still the overall leader in terms of auto
innovations - those protected with patents - Hyundai is the
fastest-growing, most up-and-coming innovator in the space, the
report said.
Hyundai ranked third in the number of patent lawsuits filed
by the firms which specialize in suing others for infringement,
just behind Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co,
according to SU Intellectual Property, a Seoul-based IP firm.
"Hyundai has belatedly realized the importance of patents
and has been keeping pace with rivals," said Jung Dong-joon,
representative attorney of SU Intellectual Property.
"While Hyundai has increased the number of its patent
filings, it is still a follower in terms of patent quality," he
said, adding that Hyundai needs to secure more core patents.
Overall, Asians and Germans dominated the top 10 companies
for patent applications, while GM, ranked seventh, was the only
U.S. company making the list.
The automotive sector saw the number of patent filings
around the world grow by double-digits year-on-year over the
past five years, the Thomson Reuters report said.
While Google Inc has dominated headlines in
self-driving cars, Toyota, GM and Hyundai received the most
patents in this area, said Bob Stembridge, one of the report's
authors.
Telematics refers to the linking of wireless communication
devices with computers in cars, for navigation, to track
vehicles on the road, or to control a car's functions from your
smart phone.
"We see a lot of increasing activity in telematics and
driver assistance systems as the supporting technologies for
self-driving cars," said Stembridge, an analyst with Thomson
Reuters IP & Science.
Among the leaders in driver-assistance patents are Bosch,
Daimler AG, Continental AG, Valeo SA and
Volkswagen AG's Audi.
GM and Hyundai lead the advances in telematics.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)