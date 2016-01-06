BEIJING Jan 6 Chief executive Phil Murtaugh will leave Qoros Automotive, a Chinese car maker backed by Kenon Holdings Ltd and Chery Automobile Co Ltd, at the end of January for personal reasons, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Current Chairman Anning Chen will serve as acting CEO once Murtaugh, a former executive at General Motors Co and Chrysler, leaves the company. (Reporting by Jake Spring)