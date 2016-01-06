UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 6 Chief executive Phil Murtaugh will leave Qoros Automotive, a Chinese car maker backed by Kenon Holdings Ltd and Chery Automobile Co Ltd, at the end of January for personal reasons, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Current Chairman Anning Chen will serve as acting CEO once Murtaugh, a former executive at General Motors Co and Chrysler, leaves the company. (Reporting by Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.