Aug 7 Chrysler's Dodge brand said Tuesday it will withdraw from NASCAR stock-car racing at the end of the 2012 season, following a decision earlier this year by partner Penske Racing to switch to Ford from Dodge in 2013.

Penske Racing, which is using two Dodge Chargers this year in NASCAR's premier Sprint Cup series, is ending a 10-year relationship with Dodge, a unit of Italian automaker Fiat .

Dodge, which had returned to NASCAR in 2001 after a decades-long absence from the sport, had developed a new racing version of the Charger designed to meet the sanctioning body's new rules for the 2013 season. A prototype of the new Charger race car was unveiled in mid-March prior to a NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Brian France, NASCAR chairman and grandson of founder Bill France Sr, said: "Dodge has been a great partner to NASCAR for many years . . . They made a business decision not to return in 2013, as they did in 1977 before returning in 2001. We wish them well and hope they again will choose to return to NASCAR at a later date."

Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors Co's Chevrolet all have prepared new race cars for NASCAR's 2013 Sprint Cup series that bear a resemblance to production cars but use specialized engines, suspensions and other major components developed exclusively for racing.

Chrysler executive Ralph Gilles, head of the automaker's SRT and motorsports groups, said the decision was based less on financial considerations than on practicality, given the withdrawal of Penske, Dodge's sole partner team in NASCAR.

"We spent an intense five months working to identify and evaluate all options for our future involvement in NASCAR," Gilles said in a Tuesday conference call with reporters. "Our team worked diligently to put a structure together to fit our overall business and competitive objectives (but) we simply couldn't develop the right structure." (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sofina Mirza-Reid)