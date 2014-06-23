UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, June 23 Honda Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp said they are expanding last year's massive recalls involving potentially explosive air bags supplied by Takata Corp, after a similar move by Toyota Motor Corp this month.
Honda is recalling about 2.03 million vehicles globally, in addition to the 1.135 million it had called back in April 2013, the Japanese carmaker said on Monday.
Mazda said it is recalling 159,807 vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources