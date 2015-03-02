WASHINGTON, March 2 Cars or trucks subject to
industry recalls would have to be repaired before the vehicles
could be registered under a new bill introduced in the U.S.
Senate on Monday.
The legislation, sponsored by Democratic Senators Edward
Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,
is the latest congressional response to the deadly defects in
General Motors Corp's ignition switches and Takata Corp's
air bag inflaters, which have prompted millions of
recalls.
The lawmakers said the Repairing Every Car to Avoid Lost
Lives, or RECALL Act, is intended to address the millions of
vehicles that are still not fixed despite the recalls.
In 2014, the U.S. auto industry recalled some 64 million
vehicles, but the lawmakers said studies show that about
one-third of recalled vehicles were still not repaired after 18
months.
If approved, the legislation would direct state authorities
to notify vehicle owners of the needed repairs when state
registration notices were sent out. Repairs would be required
before a vehicle's registration could be approved or renewed.
The bill drew immediate support from Japanese automaker
Honda Motor Co Ltd.
"Our goal is to achieve a 100 percent repair rate for every
recall in order to prevent injuries and save lives, and this
legislation will help achieve that," said Rick Schostek,
executive vice president of Honda North America Inc.
