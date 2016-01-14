(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By David Shepardson
Jan 14 The U.S. Transportation Department will
outline proposals on Thursday to waive some vehicle safety rules
to allow more driverless cars to operate on U.S. roads, sources
said, as part of a broader effort to speed up development of
self-driving vehicles.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is set to unveil the
new policy guidance for self-driving vehicle testing in Detroit.
He will also announce that U.S. President Barack Obama will call
on Congress to approve nearly $4 billion over 10 years to
accelerate vehicle automation.
Major automakers and technology companies led by Alphabet
Inc's Google are racing to develop and sell vehicles
that can drive themselves, but they have complained that state
and federal safety rules are impeding testing and ultimate
deployment of such vehicles.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA), which Foxx oversees, will tell automakers it is willing
to exempt up to 2,500 vehicles industry-wide from some auto
safety standards for up to two years - a move that could allow
Google to get its self-driving cars on U.S. roads.
The agency is also willing to consider requests by
automakers for rule interpretations that would boost innovation.
NHTSA said Thursday said it confirmed that a BMW remote
self-parking feature meets federal safety standards.
Regulators will set as a condition that companies
demonstrate that their autonomous cars can operate safely and
plan to develop formal guidance "on the safe deployment and
operation of autonomous vehicles" within six months.
Under current rules, Google test cars must have steering
wheels and pedals. NHTSA is encouraging automakers to seek
exemptions from safety rules if needed to get driverless cars on
the road. NHTSA also plans to work with states to develop
uniform state regulations on driverless cars.
In December, California proposed state regulations that
would require all autonomous cars to have a steering wheel and
throttle and brake pedals when operating on California's public
roads, citing safety concerns. A licensed driver would need to
be in the driver's seat.
Google criticized California for its proposal.
Separately, Foxx is expected to join executives from several
major automakers Friday to announce a voluntary agreement aimed
at improving industry-government cooperation on safety
enforcement, enhancing cybersecurity and improving the use of
accident data to identify defective vehicles more quickly.
