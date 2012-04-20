* Nylon resin for brake, fuel systems in shortfall
* Auto production cuts seen in Q2 - UBS
* Japanese, German automakers less affected - UBS
* Maker of Stainmaster carpet has little spare CDT capacity
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, April 19 Dupont and Dow Chemical
are among chemical firms working with global automakers
who are bracing for a crunch in production, after a German
chemical plant explosion cut a chunk of supply of a nylon resin
used in brake and fuel systems.
The risk of production cuts is greater for car markers in
the United States and France, and less in Japan and Germany, UBS
said in a research note.
"We see high risk of production stoppages in the second
quarter," UBS analysts said in the research note issued on
Thursday. But they also saw an "equally high probability" that
alternatives would be found within the same quarter.
The global supply of PA-12, used in several industries
including auto manufacturing, was already stretched thin before
the explosion at an Evonik Industries AG plant in
Marl, Germany on March 31, that led to the nylon resin shortage.
Auto experts and analysts are not clear how the shortfall
would affect China, which has overtaken the United States as the
world's largest auto market.
Florian Schattenmann, research director for Dow Automotive
Systems, said Dow "has allocated essential resources to find
alternative solutions" to the use of the nylon resin PA-12, also
known as Nylon-12.
DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman, in an earnings conference call
with reporters on Thursday, said the company has three polymers
that could be a replacement in some automotive applications.
As the race is on to find alternative substances to the
nylon resin and as automotive engineers seek "work-arounds" to
keep making cars without PA-12, solutions likely will not be
found in time to keep global auto production from falling in the
second quarter, several analysts said.
Evonik is the leading maker of cyclododecatriene, or CDT,
which is a base material used to make PA-12. The UBS research
note said Evonik had 70 percent of the global available capacity
of CDT used for the nylon resin PA-12.
Evonik made 40 percent of the world's supply of CDT, said
UBS. The available supply figure is higher because some makers
of CDT do not make it available to other companies to make the
nylon resin PA-12, UBS said.
Two workers were killed in the March 31 blast. Evonik
stopped all its production of CDT.
Evonik has said it will be at least three months and perhaps
until the start of next winter before it can resume full
production of CDT. [ID: nL2E8FHD9C]
LMC Automotive said on Thursday that North American
automotive production, "which has been in overdrive in recent
months" faces a "real and substantial risk" of slowed output.
Automakers will be forced to more closely manage inventory
and the types of vehicles they produce to cope with the "looming
shortage," said Jeff Schuster of LMC Automotive.
Neither LMC or UBS, nor major automakers around the world
contacted by Reuters this week, have said how deeply production
may be cut in the coming months.
JAPAN, GERMAN AUTOMAKERS LESS AFFECTED
Japan's automakers rely on Asia's biggest maker of PA-12,
Ube Industries based in Yamaguchi, and German
automakers can turn to Switzerland's Ems Chemie Holding
, UBS said.
French automakers will be exposed, UBS said, because they
largely rely on France's Arkema SA for the nylon resin
and Arkema relies on Evonik for CDT to produce its PA-12.
U.S. automakers and suppliers are highly reliant on Evonik
or companies reliant on the German industrial conglomerate to
make PA-12.
"Whilst the industry will likely approve substitute
materials within the second quarter, the disruption to
production in coming weeks may disproportionately affect
automakers with already weak balance sheets," the UBS note said.
Italy's Fiat SpA and France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
were named by UBS as two automakers that "may
experience further working capital disruptions in the second
quarter" due in part to payment to suppliers for first-quarter
production.
All suppliers, even those that do not make auto parts using
PA-12, will be affected by the shortage, UBS said. If the
shortage impacts brake and fuel systems, it will affect other
components because it is difficult to assemble vehicles and fit
critical parts later, the bank's analysts said.
Schattenmann of Dow Automotive said: "While we do not
manufacture CDT or utilize the resin made from CDT in our
manufacturing processes, we are actively evaluating alternative
material solutions that could replace PA-12 in select
applications."
And Kullman of DuPont said: "Our specialists are working on
the ground with the specific (automakers) and understanding if
we could provide those that it does look like we'll get some
upside from that."
She said it was too early to say how deeply DuPont would
become involved in the business of supplying polymers for auto
suppliers and automakers, but that the effort would be
"positive" for DuPont.
Invista Inc, a subsidiary of privately held Koch Industries
of Wichita, Kansas and the maker of Stainmaster carpets,
produces CDT. Invista will help the auto industry with CDT
supply as much as it can, but has little to spare beyond its
existing customers, said Invista spokeswoman Jodie Stutzman.
TI Automotive CEO Bill Kozyra sounded the alarm
on the severity of the nylon resin PA-12 shortage to customers
in a letter last week. That was followed by a meeting of major
automakers and suppliers in suburban Detroit attended by more
than 200 people.
Frank Buscemi, spokesman for TI Automotive, said cooperation
among automakers, suppliers and chemical companies was high.
"Alternatives may not be the same for every type of auto
part that uses PA-12," said Buscemi, who added that different
suppliers and automakers may use different solutions to keep
making the same type of tubing, hoses or fuel tanks.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)