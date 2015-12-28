MOSCOW Dec 28 Sports-car maker Porsche will recall 2,893 cars of the Porsche Macan model from Russia due to possible leaks in its fuel injections pipes, Russian technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday.

The cars to be recalled were sold in the period between Jan. 24, 2014 and Oct. 26, 2015, Rosstandart said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)