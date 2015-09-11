By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 11
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 A group of major automakers
accounting for more than half of U.S. auto sales will make
automatic emergency braking standard on new U.S. vehicles in one
of the nation's biggest auto safety announcements since the
introduction of standard airbags in the late 1980s.
The car makers, which accounted for 57 percent of car and
light truck sales in the United States last year, will work out
an implementation plan in coming months with auto safety
regulators and experts, the nonprofit Insurance Institute for
Highway Safety (IIHS) said in a statement on Friday.
The makers are Volkswagen and its luxury car
division Audi, BMW, Ford Motor Co, General
Motors Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, Tesla Motors Inc, Toyota
Motor Corp and Volvo AB.
"We are entering a new era of vehicle safety, focused on
preventing crashes from ever occurring, rather than just
protecting occupants when crashes begin," U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said in the IIHS statement.
"But if technologies such as automatic emergency braking are
only available as options, or on the most expensive models, too
few Americans will see the benefits," he added.
The agreement echoes earlier moves by big automakers. In the
late 1980s, Chrysler began installing airbags in all its
vehicles. In the 2000s, GM, Ford and others agreed to make
anti-rollover technology standard on most sport utility vehicles
in response to mounting deaths from rollover accidents in such
vehicles. Stability control is now mandatory on light vehicles.
Automatic emergency breaking, or AEB, is widely recognized
as a life-saving technology that uses radar, cameras and lasers
to monitor road conditions and an apply brakes autonomously to
avoid collisions.
But analysts say it could take several years for automakers
to redesign the electrical and braking systems of their cars to
install autonomous braking. Among the automotive technology
suppliers that could benefit from widespread adoption of
autonomous braking are Continental AG, Robert Bosch
GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corp
and Autoliv Inc.
The technology is currently available as an option in only
about 4 percent of cars in North America, according to the
business information firm IHS Inc. Several automakers previously
signaled plans to offer autonomous braking on more vehicles.
Toyota said earlier this year said that by the end of 2017 it
would offer such systems in option packages for nearly all its
models, with the technology packages ranging from $300 to about
$500 in price.
Federal officials say AEB can help avoid rear-end
collisions, which accounted for one-third of all police-reported
car crashes in 2013. Studies, including a recent IIHS report,
also show that AEB technology can reduce insurance injury claims
by as much as 35 percent.
IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
will set performance criteria for manufacturers and determine
how soon car buyers can expect to see AEB technology as standard
equipment.
(Additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)