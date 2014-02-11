WASHINGTON Feb 11 Graco Children's Products Inc
is recalling nearly 3.8 million car safety seats because
seatbelt harnesses that may fail to unlatch could trap children,
the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
said on Tuesday.
The alleged defect increases the risk of injury in the event
of a crash or other emergency by potentially delaying a quick
exit from the vehicle, the agency said.
Graco, a division of Newell Rubbermaid is recalling
the seat models Cozy Cline; Comfort Sport; Classic Ride 50; My
Ride 65; My Ride with Safety Surround; My Ride 70; Size 4 Me 70;
Smartseat; Nautilus; Nautilus Elite; and Argos 70, the agency
said. The seats were manufactured from 2009 to 2013.
NHTSA said the recall covers nearly 3.8 million seats and
addresses 11 of the 18 model seats the agency had asked Graco to
recall.
"NHTSA's investigation will remain open pending its
evaluation of the Graco recall and until the matter involving
these remaining seat models is resolved," the agency said.
Graco said on its website that food and dried liquids can
make some harness buckles progressively more difficult to open
over time or become stuck in the latched position.
"This does not in any way affect the performance of the car
seat or the effectiveness of the buckle to restrain the child,"
the company said.
Newell Rubbermaid shares were down about 0.4 percent at
$30.61 in late trading.