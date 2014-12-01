WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it was
investigating whether Graco Children's Products acted quickly
enough to report a defect in child car seats.
If NHTSA finds that Graco did not act in a timely manner,
the manufacturer could be fined up to $35 million in civil
penalties, the agency said.
Graco, a division of Newell Rubbermaid Inc, recalled
over 6 million car seats earlier this year, the largest
child-seat recall in U.S. history. The defect involves car seat
buckles that become stuck, potentially delaying a quick exit
from the vehicle in the event of an emergency, NHTSA said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)