* Senate bill sets maximum fines of $250 mln
* US safety regulator says new fines needed as check
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, March 22 Automakers are quicker
since the 2010 Toyota safety crisis to report defects and
recalls to U.S. regulators, but the Obama administration
believes that substantially higher fines are still needed as a
check against future disclosure lapses.
David Strickland, the government's top auto safety official
as administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA), said on Thursday the current maximum
fine of $17 million per case is inadequate.
He said it will not deter businesses with deep pockets from
withholding safety information from regulators deliberately or
inadvertently.
"We feel it's high time the penalties are reflective of the
size of the industry," Strickland told a House Energy and
Commerce subcommittee hearing.
A provision in transportation legislation approved by the
Senate last week would increase civil penalties for the first
time in more than a decade to a maximum of $250 million.
A competing House bill does not include the proposal, which
automakers call excessive in an era of increased vehicle safety
with motorists traveling more than three million miles on U.S.
roads annually.
Business friendly Republicans who run the House consider the
proposed increase over prescriptive and potentially detrimental
to an industry returning to profitability after a historic
downturn. They also view it as another impediment to any
compromise with the Senate on stalled highway legislation.
Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, vice-chairman of the
commerce, manufacturing and trade subcommittee, said "more
mandates" were not the answer, adding it would be "very
difficult" to find support among Republicans for higher fines.
"We need to think about the best ways to incentivize safety
that makes sense and works for everyone," she said.
U.S. law gives auto manufacturers five business days to
notify NHTSA of any defects in cars, trucks or motorcycles sold
in the United States.
In its most notable case, NHTSA fined Toyota $32 million in
2010 for twice failing to promptly notify the agency of defects
involving accelerator pedals.
The problems were central to recalls of millions of Toyota
and Lexus cars and trucks that year and in 2009 for problems
related to sudden acceleration.
Most recently, BMW agreed to a $3 million NHTSA
fine in February relating investigations of 2010 recalls
involving more than 330,000 vehicles.
Since the Toyota case, U.S. auto regulators have
become more aggressive in launching safety investigations and
have gotten tougher with automakers about their recall and
disclosure practices.
Strickland said after the hearing that car companies have
gotten better about admitting problems promptly. But he noted
the impact of the Toyota crisis on the rest of the industry is
not enough to ensure long-term compliance.
Mitch Bainwol, president and chief executive of the Alliance
of Automobile Manufacturers trade group representing General
Motors, Ford Motor and other major companies, said
increasing fines is not the right approach.
"There are plenty of incentives to do the right thing,"
Bainwol said.
European countries with advanced auto manufacturing can fine
car companies over recalls but Japanese authorities do not have
that authority.
(Reporting By John Crawley)