April 8 Most of the midsize SUVs did not fare
well in a new small overlap front-crash test conducted by an
influential U.S. safety group, in yet another jolt to the
industry already shaken by safety concerns.
Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the General Motors Co
were the only vehicles to earn the highest rating of
"good" in the test, according to results released by the
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) on Tuesday.
Out of the nine participating models, Toyota Motor Corp's
Highlander was rated "acceptable" while rest of the
group earned "marginal" or "poor" ratings.
The worst performers in the test were Mazda Motor Corp's
CX-9 and Honda Motor Co's Pilot, which
sustained "significant structural collapse," IIHS said.
The small overlap test was developed after research showed
that about 25 percent of serious injuries and deaths occurring
in frontal crashes were in small impacts, such as the front of a
vehicle clipping the front of an oncoming car or striking a tree
or pole.
According to IIHS, such a test is more challenging than the
long-standing moderate overlap test conducted by the Institute
since 1995.
The new test results come in the backdrop of several vehicle
recalls from automakers. GM, which has recalled 2.6 million cars
for faulty ignition switches that caused air bags to deactivate,
may also have a defect in air bags in 2003 to 2010 Chevrolet
Impalas, an auto safety watchdog group said.
Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would recall about
434,700 vehicles mainly in North America due to two separate and
unrelated issues.
In January, subcompact cars including the Fiat 500
and Honda Fit performed the worst of any vehicle segment so far
in a tough new test that assessed what happens when the front
corner of a vehicle hits another car, a utility pole or tree.
In another test by IIHS in August last year, half of the
small cars did not fare well.
In May last year, the IIHS had said most of the small SUVs
tested for safety in crashes did not fare well in more stringent
tests. The 2014 Subaru Forester was the only one among the 13
small SUVs, also called crossovers, on the U.S. market tested
that achieved a "good" rating in a new front crash test.
