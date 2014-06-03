TORONTO, June 3 Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd said on Tuesday that it led Canadian auto sales in May, despite a 2.3 decline in total sales to 31,754 vehicles.

Truck sales grew by 1.1 percent to 23,802 vehicles, but car sales slipped 11.2 percent to 7,952 vehicles, the company said. So far this year, total sales have dropped 4.8 percent to 112,265 Ford-branded vehicles.

The company set May sales records for its Escape utility vehicle and F-150 truck, and recorded its best ever monthly sales for the Explorer utility vehicle.

Chrysler Canada said its sales climbed 8 percent to 31,498 vehicles, as it set all-time monthly sales records for its Ram and Jeep brands and a May sales record for its Canadian-built Dodge Grand Caravan.

The monthly sales maintain Chrysler Canada's position as the country's top-selling automotive company for 2014, it said, with total year-to-date sales up 6 percent at 119,579 vehicles.

Automakers in the United States reported higher-than-expected new car sales in May on Tuesday, underpinning a broader economic recovery.

General Motors Co, Ford and Chrysler Group beat analysts' expectations, with GM and Chrysler reporting the best May sales in seven years. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)