(Recasts with total Canadian auto sales, adds data for GM and
Toyota Canada)
TORONTO, June 3 Pent-up demand helped drive
Canadian auto sales to a monthly record in May, with mass market
brands and niche automakers both big winners, an independent
auto industry analyst said on Tuesday.
A 12.1 percent surge in truck demand helped lift May vehicle
sales by 5.7 percent to 195,571 vehicles, said Dennis DesRosiers
of DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, offsetting a 1.7 percent
drop in car sales.
"We hold to our fundamental belief that the Canadian market
bought light vehicles below its potential, and indeed its need
for transportation, for a number of years," DesRosiers wrote in
a report. "Even though we are in record territory, there is
still room to grow, albeit slightly."
May sales were 10,000 units ahead of the previous record set
in May 2007 and pushed the seasonally adjusted annual rate to
1.86 million vehicles, he added. Year-to-date sales were up 2.9
percent, to 732,666 vehicles, marking the second-best
January-to-May sales period ever.
Gains for larger brands were led by Nissan Motor Co's
28.9 percent jump in sales, the consultant wrote,
followed by a 12.4 percent increase at Honda Motor Co Ltd
, an 11.8 percent gain at General Motors Co and 8
percent lift at Chrysler.
Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd was the country's top auto
seller in May, despite a 2.3 decline in sales to 31,754
vehicles, with Chrysler Canada a close second with 31,498
vehicles.
Ford truck sales rose 1.1 percent, but car sales slipped
11.2 percent. So far this year, total sales are down 4.8 percent
to 112,265 vehicles.
Chrysler Canada said it maintained its position as the
country's top-selling automotive company for 2014, with
year-to-date sales up 6 percent at 119,579 vehicles.
GM Canada sales rose to 26,444 vehicles, marking its best
May since 2009 as truck sales jumped 16.1 percent and car sales
climbed 3.8 percent. Year-to-date sales are 1 percent higher at
97,641 vehicles.
Monthly sales at Toyota Canada Inc rose 1 percent,
to 22,465 vehicles, partly lifted by a 6 percent gain in truck
sales, to an all-time record of 9,963 vehicles.
Several smaller brands blew by previous sales records,
DesRosiers wrote, pointing to a 40.8 percent jump for Land
Rover, 38.9 percent sales increase for Jaguar and 32.2 percent
climb for Porsche.
In the United States, automakers reported
higher-than-expected new car sales of 1.6 million in May, with
rising consumer demand underpinning a broader economic recovery.
The auto industry in May recorded its strongest annual sales
rate since before the 2008 recession, as transaction prices
remained strong and discounts did not increase.
Industry sales rose 11.3 percent to 1,606,264 vehicles.
