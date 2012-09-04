BRIEF-Apax Europe looks to sell stake in Sweden's Capio AB
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
DETROIT, Sept 4 Autodata Corp reported: * U.S. August auto sales rose 20 percent from year ago - autodata * August U.S. auto sales were 14.52 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted
annualized rate - autodata * August U.S. auto sales rose 11 percent versus July - autodata
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)