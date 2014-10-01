(Adds final sales figures from Autodata, paragraph 2)
By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
DETROIT Oct 1 U.S. auto sales in the third
quarter were the best in eight years, but mixed September
results from leading automakers on Wednesday indicated the
industry's torrid summer pace is slowing.
Industry sales in September rose 9 percent, to 1.24 million
vehicles, according to research firm Autodata, just missing
expectations of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters. The
annualized sales rate slowed to 16.4 million, according to
Autodata, above last year's 15.4 million, but well below the
17.5 million pace in August.
"The rate of growth in industry sales is beginning to
moderate," Ford chief economist Emily Kolinski Morris said on a
conference call. "We are getting closer to what would be a
likely plateau in terms of the industry sales pace."
General Motors Co, Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group
, Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co,
Nissan Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co all
reported year-to-year sales gains on Wednesday, but Ford Motor
Co said sales fell slightly from a year ago. And while
Toyota's and Honda's sales were up, both companies missed
analysts' forecasts.
Third-quarter sales were "the best for the industry since
2006," said Bill Fay, Toyota division group vice president and
general manager.
In September, Ford sales fell 3 percent, to 180,175, as the
automaker slowed production of the F-150 pickup truck, the
best-selling vehicle in America, to prepare for the launch of
the redesigned 2015 model. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected
a similar decline.
F-150 sales dipped 1 percent, with Ford's small cars and
crossovers showing bigger declines. Ford's Lincoln brand jumped
13 percent, bolstered by the new MKC compact crossover.
GM sales increased 19 percent, to 223,437, about what
analysts predicted. The automaker's full-size Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups soared 47 percent to 66,939.
GM's premium Cadillac brand was flat.
Chrysler said sales rose 19 percent, to 169,890. Analysts
expected a 17 percent rise. Its Jeep and Ram brands were up 47
percent and 35 percent, respectively, but sales of Jeep Grand
Cherokee fell 14 percent.
Toyota sales increased 2 percent, to 167,279, but analysts
had forecast a 7 percent gain. The company said SUVs and
crossovers helped to drive its results. Toyota's premium Lexus
brand was up 7 percent.
Honda sales were up 7 percent, to 118,223, versus analysts'
expectations of a 15 percent hike. The mid-size Accord sedan
helped drive sales, with a 25 percent gain, but Civic sales
dropped 7 percent. Honda's premium Acura brand was up 14
percent.
Nissan sales climbed 19 percent, to 102,955. Analysts looked
for a 15 percent increase. The company's premium Infiniti brand
fell 13 percent, while sales of the Nissan Leaf electric car
jumped 48 percent.
Some analysts were concerned that generous consumer deals,
including hefty discounts, low lease rates and zero-percent
financing, are stealing demand from the future.
Jessica Caldwell, senior analyst at Edmunds.com, the car
shopping website, had a different take: "Automakers have struck
the right chord by putting more emphasis on leases and opening
credit to a larger cross-section of buyers. Expect the same
trends to continue through the end of the year."
On Tuesday, reports showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in
September for the first time in five months, and home prices in
July rose less than expected from a year earlier, underscoring
the unsteady nature of U.S. economic growth.
