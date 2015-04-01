DETROIT, April 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
on Wednesday said U.S. vehicle sales rose 2
percent in March, meeting analysts' expectations.
It was the 60th consecutive month of year-to-year gains for
the company, dating to March 2010.
FCA, the first of the major automakers to report monthly
sales on Wednesday, said its Jeep and Chrysler brands had
double-digit gains, while the Dodge and Fiat brands fell from a
year earlier. Ram sales were flat.
The company sold 197,261 vehicles in March, compared with
193,915 a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters estimated automakers sold just
over 1.5 million cars in March, slightly below last year's
1,537,288. They estimated the annualized sales rate in March at
a robust 16.8 million.
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded sharply in March, above
economists' expectations, according to the Conference Board, as
harsh winter weather began to ease across much of the country.
That higher confidence was reflected in higher vehicle
transaction prices, according to TrueCar Inc. The
online consumer marketplace estimated the average price of a new
vehicle in March rose to $32,201, up 2.1 percent from a year
earlier.
Industry analyst Kelley Blue Book said strong demand for
pickup trucks and utility vehicles continued to drive
transaction prices higher.
