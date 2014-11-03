(Adds final industry figures, adds comments by GM and Nissan

By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT Nov 3 Automakers reported their
strongest U.S. October sales in a decade on Monday on strong
demand for brawny pickup trucks and roomy SUVs, but top-seller
General Motors Co missed expectations.
The results, often an early snapshot of U.S. consumer
spending, continued the strong run for a sector that has
outraced the broader economy since 2010.
"The U.S. economy has steadily improved all year and now we
are poised for a stronger expansion backed by an improved job
market, higher consumer confidence and lower fuel prices," said
Kurt McNeil, GM's U.S. sales chief.
U.S. October auto sales increased 6.1 percent to 1.28
million vehicles, slightly higher than analysts' expectations,
according to Autodata Corp.
On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, sales for the
month were 16.46 million vehicles, which was near the 16.49
million vehicles forecast by a Thomson Reuters poll of
economists.
The last time October sales were this high was in 2004 when
the rate was 17.1 million vehicles on an annualized basis,
according to Autodata and government statistics.
Topping analysts' consensus were Ford Motor Co,
Chrysler Group and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.
In addition to GM, Honda Motor Co Ltd also missed
estimates, while Toyota Motor Corp met expectations.
Declining gasoline prices helped boost demand for SUVs and
crossovers. Ford said utility vehicles and trucks accounted for
72 percent of its sales, up from 68.5 percent a year ago.
Fred Diaz, U.S. chief for the Nissan brand, said a
confluence of factors including pent-up demand, lower gasoline
prices and improving consumer confidence will mean strong sales
through December. Consumer sentiment is at its highest level
since 2007.
Chrysler Group's U.S. October sales rose 22 percent to
170,480 vehicles on strong pickup truck and Jeep SUV demand.
Chrysler is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
Ford sales fell 2 percent to 188,654 vehicles, but the
decline was expected because it has lowered production of the
F-150 pickup in recent months during the transition to a
redesigned aluminum-bodied model that goes on sale later this
year.
GM sales inched up 0.2 percent to 226,819 vehicles, and the
company said it is taking steps to boost profit at the cost of
total sales by lowering fleet sales of large SUVs. Analysts also
pointed to GM's record-high average selling prices for its
vehicles.
GM is well-laden with truck inventory, which bodes well in
the lucrative pickup truck market in the last quarter, when
truck sales traditionally rise, said John Krafcik, president of
TrueCar.
Toyota sales rose 7 percent to 180,580 vehicles.
Nissan and Honda each reported robust sales of crossover
models and record October U.S. sales for their core brands.
Chrysler's Ram pickup truck sales rose 33 percent. Sales of
GM's pickup trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado and the
GMC Sierra, gained 16 percent, to 68,530.
Ford's F-Series sales slipped 0.6 percent in October to
63,410. It was a rare beat by GM's pickup trucks over Ford's
F-Series.
