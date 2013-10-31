DETROIT Oct 31 U.S. auto sales to be reported
on Friday are expected to be up 12 percent from a year ago as
the federal government shutdown did not greatly impact consumer
purchases.
Analysts forecast that the largest automakers in terms of
U.S. sales will have double-digit percentage sales increases,
with the possible exception of sales leader General Motors Co
.
Pickup truck sales are expected to again show double-digit
gains, but the pace may be slower than in recent months before
the usual end-of-year flurry of truck buying, analysts said.
On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, October sales
will be 15.4 million, according to the average of 44 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters. That annualized rate would up about
12 percent from the previous October's new-vehicle sales.
The 16-day shutdown of most of the federal government did
not keep sales down, several analysts said, including Alec
Gutierrez of Kelley Blue Book.
"The expectations were that car buyers would wait on the
sidelines, but because of pent-up demand and credit
availability, car sales are expected to increase 7 percent from
last month."
Kelly Blue Book is calling for a year-on-year increase in
sales of 12 percent for the industry.
Crossover vehicles will show an increase of 26.5 percent,
Kelley Blue Book said. Top sellers in the crossover segment of
the auto industry so far this year are Honda CR-V, Ford Escape,
Chevrolet Equinox and Toyota RAV4.
Buckingham Research said Ford's high level of incentives on
the F-150 pickup trucks pressured GM's Chevrolet Silverado and
GMC Sierra pickup truck sales.
Ford bumped up incentive spending 24 percent in October from
a year ago, according to industry research firm Edmunds.com,
while GM raised incentives only 1.5 percent. Toyota's incentive
spending rose 8.5 percent, while Honda incentives fell 23
percent.
While Chrysler's incentive spending fell 3 percent, it was
still the industry leader in per-vehicle spending of over
$3,000, according to Edmunds.
Elaine Kwel, analyst with Jefferies, said that lower
gasoline prices will help boost sales of larger vehicles, which
are in general more profitable for automakers. According to the
AAA travel group, the average U.S. price for regular gasoline
was $3.28 per gallon on Thursday, down 3 percent from a month
ago and down 7 percent from a year ago.
Industry research firms Kelly Blue Book, TrueCar.com and
Edmunds.com each offered estimates of October sales performances
of the top automakers in U.S. sales.
Edmunds said General Motors Co sales rose 10 percent;
Ford Motor Co, up 15.5 percent; Toyota Motor Corp
, up 15 percent; Chrysler Group LLC, up 11 percent; and
Honda Motor Co, up 13 percent.
TrueCar.com, which was more bullish in its industry forecast
of a 14-percent gain over last October, showed GM at a 9 percent
increase, Ford up 19 percent, Toyota up 13.5 percent, Chrysler
up 19 percent and Honda up 16 percent.
Kelly Blue Book estimated gains for the top five automakers
in U.S. sales, with GM up 8 percent, Ford up 14 percent, Toyota
up 16 percent, Chrysler up 12.5 percent, and Honda up 12
percent.