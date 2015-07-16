BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments
* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy
MADRID, July 16 Spanish carmaker Seat will resume domestic production after the end of a strike at one of its suppliers, the company said on Thursday.
Production at the Volkswagen subsidiary's Martorell plant in Barcelona was halted on Wednesday by a strike over wages at Johnson Controls Eurosit, which supplies seats for the carmaker's vehicles.
Workers at Johnson Controls Eurosit, the Spanish unit of Wisconsin-based Johnson Controls Inc, voted in favour of a negotiated deal early on Thursday, Seat said.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.