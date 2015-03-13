By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, March 13
DETROIT, March 13 Delphi Automotive PLC
aims to demonstrate its growing prowess in self-driving cars
with what it bills as the "longest automated drive ever
attempted in North America" - a 3,500-mile coast-to-coast
excursion in a specially rigged Audi SQ5 that will mostly drive
itself.
Delphi, one of the largest suppliers of automotive
electronics and safety systems, is using the long journey in the
Audi crossover to acquire real-world data from a sophisticated
array of cameras, radar and lidar -- a laser mapping technology
-- as well as wireless connected-vehicle technology.
Delphi also wants to test and demonstrate its active safety
systems, which are being developed with such suppliers as
Mobileye NV, an Israeli maker of computer vision and
collision avoidance systems, and software provider Ottomatika, a
spinout from Carnegie Mellon University's self-driving car
program.
Delphi's demonstration underscores growing interest and
investments by automakers and suppliers in self-driving cars,
some of which could be production-ready by 2020.
The Delphi drive will kick off March 22 near San Francisco's
Golden Gate Bridge, with plans to wind up in New York City just
before the annual auto show opens there on April 3.
Jeff Owens, Delphi's chief technology officer, sees the
automated driver assistance systems in the Audi as building
blocks on the road to fully self-driving cars in the next
decade.
Although automakers and suppliers will have such capability
within the next five years, Owens said, "our view is that the
driver is going to be in the seat for a long time" in case of
emergency situations that self-driving systems may not be
equipped or programmed to handle.
During the coast-to-coast journey in the Audi, at least two
Delphi engineers will be aboard, including one behind the wheel.
Delphi, a former General Motors Co unit domiciled in
the UK, will test such functions as traffic jam assist,
automated highway pilot with lane change and automated parking
and valet. All of those systems are expected to be introduced in
production cars over the next two to three years.
Fully automated systems that may be phased in after 2020
could add about $5,000 to the cost of a car, estimates Glen De
Vos, vice president of advanced and product engineering for
Delphi's electronics and safety division.
Delphi is providing some of the components and technology,
including vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity, for GM's Super Cruise
automated driving system, which will debut in 2016 on the new
Cadillac CT6 sedan.
