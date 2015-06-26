By Paul Lienert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25 Two self-driving
prototype cars, one operated by Google Inc and the
other by Delphi Automotive Plc, had a close call on a
Silicon Valley street earlier this week, a Delphi executive told
Reuters on Thursday.
It was believed to be the first such incident involving two
vehicles specially equipped for automated driving.
The incident occurred Tuesday on San Antonio Road in Palo
Alto, said John Absmeier, director of Delphi's Silicon Valley
lab and global business director for the company's automated
driving program, who was a passenger in one of the cars.
No collision took place.
Google declined to comment.
Absmeier was a passenger in a prototype Audi Q5 crossover
vehicle equipped with lasers, radar, cameras and special
computer software designed to enable the vehicle to drive
itself, with a person at the wheel as a backup.
As the Delphi vehicle prepared to change lanes, a Google
self-driving prototype - a Lexus RX400h crossover fitted with
similar hardware and software - cut off the Audi, forcing it to
abort the lane change, Absmeier said.
The Delphi car "took appropriate action," according to
Absmeier.
Delphi's Silicon Valley lab is based in Mountain View, not
far from Google headquarters. While Delphi is running two Audi
prototypes in California, Google has been testing more than 20
Lexus prototypes.
On Thursday, Google started testing self-driving vehicle
prototypes of its own design on local streets. The latest
prototypes use the same software as the Lexus vehicles.
Both companies previously have reported minor collisions of
self-driving cars with vehicles piloted by people. In most of
those cases, the self-driving car was stopped, typically at an
intersection, and was rear-ended by another vehicle.
In all cases, the self-driving prototype was not at fault,
according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the
companies.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Leslie Adler)