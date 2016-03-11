March 11 The top U.S. auto safety regulator said Friday that significant legal hurdles must be cleared before fully self-driving cars without steering wheels and gas pedals can be sold in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working on new guidance to states, policymakers and companies on self-driving vehicles that it hopes to release in July.

NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said a report being released Friday shows there are relatively few legal hurdles to the deployment of self-driving cars with human controls, but there are potentially "significant" hurdles to autonomous vehicles with no steering wheels or brake pedals.

Alphabet Inc wants to eventually be able to deploy fully autonomous vehicles without human controls.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)