By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 7 NXP has closed its
nearly $12 billion deal to acquire Freescale, doubling
the proportion of auto-related revenue to 40 percent to create
the world's top maker of automotive electronics, the company
said on Monday.
Automotive unit Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said in an
interview that the deal would allow NXP to assemble a range of
discreet automotive applications into more complete systems
running on top of Freescale processors.
It propels NXP into new application areas in cars including
powertrain, safety and body electronics, Sievers said, building
on its existing leading positions in audio infotainment,
security and vehicle networks.
It aims to build security into key car systems to guard
against hackers.
The merger also bolsters NXP's position in other
fast-growing chip markets, including wearable devices and health
monitors, for example, while capitalising on the company's
strengths in security and payments.
(Editing by James Regan)