MADRID Feb 1 Spanish car sales dropped 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, a softer fall than December's 13.4 percent decline thanks to a government subsidy scheme, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Friday.

The drop in new car sales in recession-hit Spain, where the unemployment rate is 26 percent, contrasted with a 2.5 percent rise in sales in January 2012.

Anfac said 49,671 cars were sold in January. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)