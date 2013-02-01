UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Feb 1 Spanish car sales dropped 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, a softer fall than December's 13.4 percent decline thanks to a government subsidy scheme, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Friday.
The drop in new car sales in recession-hit Spain, where the unemployment rate is 26 percent, contrasted with a 2.5 percent rise in sales in January 2012.
Anfac said 49,671 cars were sold in January. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources