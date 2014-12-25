(Adds details, background on Japanese automakers shifting
production home)
By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO Dec 25 Fuji Heavy Industries,
the maker of Subaru brand cars and SUVs, has scrapped a plan to
shift production of the new XV Crosstrek to its U.S. plant and
will instead make the SUV in Japan, a source familiar with the
company's production plans said.
Fuji Heavy, which has a policy of making cars in markets
where they are sold, decided to make the new vehicle in Japan
because of capacity constraints in Indiana and the relatively
high sales price of the crossover SUV, which makes domestic
production more viable, the source said.
Pricing for the Crosstrek starts at just under $25,000 for
the limited edition and just under $30,000 for the hybrid
version.
The company had originally planned to make about 65,000 XV
Crosstrek vehicles a year in Lafayette, Indiana, but will
instead assemble them at its plant in Gunma prefecture,
northwest of Tokyo, according to production plans reviewed by
Reuters and a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked
not to be named.
The automaker has achieved record-breaking sales in the
United States, with a 21 percent surge in the year through
November compared with a year earlier.
A Fuji Heavy spokesman said he could not comment on
production plans for individual vehicles but said there was no
change to the company's overall strategy of localising
production.
Fuji Heavy's decision to keep Crosstrek production in Japan
follows moves by other Japanese automakers to shift some
production back home as the yen weakens.
Since mid-October, the yen has lost about 11 percent against
the U.S. dollar and now trades above 120 per dollar, its lowest
since 2007.
Fuji Heavy is planning to begin manufacturing the Crosstrek
in Japan around April 2017, the source said.
Toyota Motor Corp announced in late 2013 that it
would end its arrangement with Fuji Heavy for producing Camry
sedans at the Indiana plant, freeing up capacity for Subaru
models.
Toyota is considering moving production of some new Camrys
from its Kentucky plant to Japan, sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters this week.
Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn told reporters
last week that the automaker would take advantage of the
weakened yen to return production of its popular Rogue SUV to a
Japanese plant for export to the United States.
