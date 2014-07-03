DETROIT, July 3 Subaru of America, a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, is recalling 660,238 Outback, Legacy, Impreza and Forester vehicles registered in cold-weather U.S. states because of possible corrosion of brake lines, safety regulators said on Thursday.

Brake line corrosion could cause leaking of brake fluid and make the brakes less effective, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected vehicles are the 2009-2013 Forester, the 2008-2011 Impreza and the 2008-2014 Impreza WRX/STI, the 2005-2009 Outback and the 2005-2009 Legacy, the NHTSA said.

Subaru was not immediately available to comment on the recall or say if vehicles are being recalled outside the United States.

There was no mention of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the problem on the NHTSA website. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)