BRIEF-Talend SA files for secondary offering of up to $75 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
TOKYO Nov 20 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , the maker of Subaru cars, said its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, restarted normal operations on Tuesday a day after being shut due to damage from a powerful series of storms and tornados that ripped through the Midwestern United States.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc manufactures 170,000 Subaru vehicles a year as well as 100,000 Camry sedans for Toyota Motor Corp, Fuji Heavy's largest shareholder with a 16.5 percent stake.
Fuji Heavy, which has been working full speed to meet demand, said in a statement on Wednesday that the earnings impact from the tornado would be minimal.
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry on Tuesday told lawmakers it would not complete a contract with European weapons maker MBDA for a multi-billion euro missile defence system during the current legislative period as planned, ministry sources said.
* Jetblue airways corp - entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program - sec filing