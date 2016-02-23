WASHINGTON Feb 23 German luxury automaker Audi on Tuesday topped the annual ranking of new vehicles by influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports, which dropped the best overall vehicle award that Tesla Motors Inc's Model S luxury car won in prior years.

Volkswagen AG's Audi unit was named best overall brand, based on the magazine's road testing, reliability, safety and owner satisfaction scores, followed by Fuji Heavy Industries' Subaru unit, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand, Porsche and BMW AG.

Tesla's Model S electric car was named best overall car in 2014 and 2015, but this year the magazine opted not to name any best overall vehicle.

Jake Fisher, director of auto testing, said because of faltering reliability scores, the Model S is no longer the top ultraluxury car and ranks behind the BMW 750i xDrive, Lexus LS 460L and Audi A8 L. He said Tesla's quality problems including issues with hatches, door handles, electric motors and batteries have increased as the automaker has ramped up production.

"They are having issues and they need to work that out before they introduce new models," Fisher said.

Consumer Reports unveiled the results in Washington. The non-profit magazine has more than 8 million subscribers and gets survey data from 740,000 owners. Many car shoppers consult the ratings, and automakers routinely tout favorable ratings in advertising.

U.S. brands lagged most other automakers, but General Motors Co's Buick brand ranked seventh, just ahead of Mazda. Motor Corp. The Toyota brand finished in eighth place, ahead of Hyundai Motor Co's Kia unit and Honda Motor Co's Honda brand. The Volkswagen brand ranked 15th overall.

GM's top-selling Chevrolet brand ranked 20th, while the GMC brand ranked 23rd and Cadillac 24th.

Ford Motor Co's Ford brand ranked 16th, but its best-selling F-150 pickup truck was named best pickup for the first time since 1999.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continued to struggle in the rankings. The automaker's Fiat unit finished last among 30 brands rated, with its Jeep brand in 29th place. FCA's Dodge and Chrysler brands also rated near the bottom.

Tesla did not have enough models tested to be considered for overall brand scores. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)