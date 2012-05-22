* More than 90 pct of auto executives upbeat on industry-survey

* Many executives believe companies can lower costs further

* Industry executives focus on profit, not higher sales volume

By Deepa Seetharaman

May 22 A more attractive lineup of vehicles and lower costs make executives more confident about the U.S. auto industry's ability to generate profits and boost revenue this year, according to an annual survey by consulting firm Booz & Co.

More than 90 percent of the roughly 200 executives at automakers and parts suppliers surveyed said the auto industry in the United States is in better shape this year than in 2011. Last year, just 47 percent of manufacturing executives and 63 percent of supplier executives said the same.

"Last year, the industry was very cautious and uncertain," said Scott Corwin, a Booz partner and one of the study's authors. "What really struck us this year is the pronounced sense of optimism and enthusiasm that exists compared to a year ago."

The survey was conducted over a four-week period in February and March. One-third of the respondents worked for automakers while the rest were employed by suppliers. Three-quarters of the executives were from companies based in the United States.

The industry has shifted its focus from selling more cars to generating higher profits, the survey showed. Companies are using fewer incentives to spur sales, and building vehicles to match consumer demand.

According to the survey, 52 percent of automaker executives now say their revenue this year would increase 11 percent or more from 2011.

Executives are confident about the outlook for industry profits even though they expect sales over the next five years to fall short of the 17 million vehicles sold in 2007. This year, the executives said, nearly 14 million cars and trucks will be sold and 15.4 million will be sold by 2016.

Prior to the downturn, automakers foisted an abundance of vehicles on dealers, who then had to resort to heavy incentives to sell them. But in the three years since General Motors and Chrysler filed for government-funded bankruptcies, automakers and suppliers have overhauled their operations and cut costs.

The vast majority of executives say this restructuring is the No. 1 reason for the sector's improvement last year.

Still, executives say they still have more room to improve their financial position. About one-third of automakers and a quarter of suppliers said they fall short of having a low-cost position, the survey said.

"There's very much a focus on profitability driven by better alignment with overall capacity and market demand," Corwin said in an interview. "All the efforts with the restructuring seem to be bearing fruit." (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)