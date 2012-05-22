* More than 90 pct of auto executives upbeat on
industry-survey
* Many executives believe companies can lower costs further
* Industry executives focus on profit, not higher sales
volume
By Deepa Seetharaman
May 22 A more attractive lineup of vehicles and
lower costs make executives more confident about the U.S. auto
industry's ability to generate profits and boost revenue this
year, according to an annual survey by consulting firm Booz &
Co.
More than 90 percent of the roughly 200 executives at
automakers and parts suppliers surveyed said the auto industry
in the United States is in better shape this year than in 2011.
Last year, just 47 percent of manufacturing executives and 63
percent of supplier executives said the same.
"Last year, the industry was very cautious and uncertain,"
said Scott Corwin, a Booz partner and one of the study's
authors. "What really struck us this year is the pronounced
sense of optimism and enthusiasm that exists compared to a year
ago."
The survey was conducted over a four-week period in February
and March. One-third of the respondents worked for automakers
while the rest were employed by suppliers. Three-quarters of the
executives were from companies based in the United States.
The industry has shifted its focus from selling more cars to
generating higher profits, the survey showed. Companies are
using fewer incentives to spur sales, and building vehicles to
match consumer demand.
According to the survey, 52 percent of automaker executives
now say their revenue this year would increase 11 percent or
more from 2011.
Executives are confident about the outlook for industry
profits even though they expect sales over the next five years
to fall short of the 17 million vehicles sold in 2007. This
year, the executives said, nearly 14 million cars and trucks
will be sold and 15.4 million will be sold by 2016.
Prior to the downturn, automakers foisted an abundance of
vehicles on dealers, who then had to resort to heavy incentives
to sell them. But in the three years since General Motors and
Chrysler filed for government-funded bankruptcies, automakers
and suppliers have overhauled their operations and cut costs.
The vast majority of executives say this restructuring is
the No. 1 reason for the sector's improvement last year.
Still, executives say they still have more room to improve
their financial position. About one-third of automakers and a
quarter of suppliers said they fall short of having a low-cost
position, the survey said.
"There's very much a focus on profitability driven by better
alignment with overall capacity and market demand," Corwin said
in an interview. "All the efforts with the restructuring seem to
be bearing fruit."
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)