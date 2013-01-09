DETROIT Jan 9 Volkswagen AG and BMW
are the favorites to add market share in the global
auto industry over the next five years, according to a survey of
top automotive executives released on Wednesday.
Toyota Motor Corp saw a big rebound in its
standing, and while the combination of Hyundai Motor Co
and its Kia Motors Corp affiliate still
ranked fourth, the number of executives who felt they will gain
market share declined, according to the survey conducted by
advisory firm KPMG.
VW topped the list for the third consecutive year, and the
percentage of executives who believe the German automaker will
gain market share globally jumped 11 points to 81 percent,
according to KPMG. BMW was second at 70 percent, up 7 points
from last year's survey.
"VW has been No. 1 for the last three years, but to continue
and to have an 11-point increase, I was taken aback by it," said
Gary Silberg, national auto industry leader for KPMG.
Toyota, which suffered a hit to its image when it recalled
nearly 19 million cars globally from 2009 through early 2011,
showed the biggest gain, KPMG said. It finished third at 68
percent, up from 44 percent last year.
Hyundai and Kia finished at 61 percent, down 2 points from
last year and 11 points below its score in 2011, KPMG said.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd was fifth at 50 percent, followed
by Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, each at 44
percent. In 2010, only 13 percent of those polled thought GM
would increase its market share.
Fiat SpA and its Chrysler unit ranked ninth at 37
percent, in between Daimler AG (41 percent) and Honda
Motor Co Ltd (34 percent), KPMG said. The brands most
often predicted to lose market share included Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd's Subaru, Mitsubishi, Mazda
and Suzuki.
When including newer emerging brands, KPMG said the top 10
would include four Chinese automakers: BAIC Group (No. 3), SAIC
Motor (No. 6), FAW Group (No. 7) and Geely
(No. 8), as well as India's Tata (No. 10). However,
their shares are much smaller, so gains would not be a surprise.
KPMG also found that 64 percent of executives polled said
their companies will increase investment in new plants over the
next five years, up from 55 percent last year. The executives
said their companies intend to bring new plants online despite
the fact that more than half say there are overcapacity risks in
many mature markets.
One-quarter of those polled said the best way to solve
overcapacity issues globally is consolidation and joint
ventures, KPMG said.
Seventy-one percent of the executives also believe improving
internal combustion engines will offer greater efficiency and
lower pollution potential for the next six to 10 years than any
electric vehicle technology, KPMG said. Two-thirds do not
expect electric car sales to top 15 percent of global demand
before 2025.
KPMG polled 200 senior global auto industry executives in
November 2012 for the 14th annual survey. The majority were from
outside North America.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)