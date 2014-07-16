DETROIT, July 16 Americans like to sit tall when
they drive, as shown by a report issued Wednesday by IHS
Automotive showing U.S. registrations for sport utility and
crossover vehicles outnumber sedans for the first time.
Through May of this year, SUVs and crossover vehicles (CUVs)
made up 36.5 percent of registrations of new autos, compared
with 35.4 percent for sedans, IHS said.
Five years ago, sedans outnumbered SUVs and CUVs in U.S.
registrations through May by 36.3 percent to 31.4 percent.
SUVs and CUVs are more appealing than sedans to many
customers for several reasons, said IHS analyst Tom Libby,
including higher seating position and ground clearance, more
interior room, and towing capacity.
Pickup trucks through May accounted for 13 percent of auto
registrations, down from 14 percent in 2009, IHS said.
A year ago, SUVs and CUVs made up 34 percent of
registrations compared with 36.6 percent for sedans, the report
showed.
A key driver of the growth this year of the taller vehicles
is substantial product innovation and the introduction of new or
refreshed large models, led by General Motors Co
Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon and smaller ones including the
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Jeep Cherokee and Nissan
Motor Co Rogue.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)