DETROIT, June 23 Honda Motor Co and six other automakers on Monday announced a regional recall of vehicles in some high humidity regions in the United States to replace inflators in air bags supplied by Japan's Takata Corp . Most of the automakers have not determined the number of vehicles affected, but U.S. safety regulators previously estimated that more than 1 million vehicles could be covered by the issue.

Here is a list of the vehicles affected:

- Ford Motor Co said it was recalling 58,669 vehicles, including certain 2005-2007 model Mustang cars, 2005-2006 model GTs and 2004 Ranger pickup trucks.

- Mazda Motor Corp said the recall affects about 34,600 vehicles, including 2003-2006 Mazda6, 2004-2008 RX-8 and 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 cars, and 2004 MPVs.

- A Chrysler spokesman said the 2006 Dodge Charger was the affected model but the scope beyond that has not been determined.

- BMW said 2001-2006 model year 3 Series cars were affected.

- Also covered were a wide range of Honda vehicles from model years 2001 through 2011, Nissan Motor Co vehicles from model years 2001 through 2003, and Toyota vehicles from model years 2003 through 2005. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Tom Brown)