By Ben Klayman and Barbara Liston
| DETROIT/ORLANDO
DETROIT/ORLANDO Oct 17 A fourth traffic death
in a Honda Motor Co car has been linked to a defective
air bag made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp,
according to a county medical examiner in Florida.
Hien Tran died Oct. 2, four days after her red 2001 Honda
Accord sedan struck another car in Orlando and the air bags
exploded, sending shrapnel at the 51-year-old woman, according
to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report and Orange-Osceola
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia. Tran may have
survived those injuries, the medical examiner said, but she also
suffered serious injuries to her head which were not caused by
the air bag shrapnel.
Garavaglia said in an interview that shrapnel came "tearing
through" the air bag and hit Tran, causing "stab-type wounds"
and cutting her trachea.
"We connected the air bag to the lacerations of the neck,"
Garavaglia told Reuters. "That contributed to her death but she
has other trauma."
Garavaglia said the "devastating" neck injury suffered by
Tran was not typical for what is seen when an air bag deploys in
an accident, but added Tran may have survived if that had been
the only injury suffered.
Garavaglia's office has not released the final autopsy
report.
Emergency medical workers and firefighters at the accident
scene said Tran "had 2 or 3 deep cuts on her right side of her
neck that were not consistent with crash injuries," according to
the crash report. The report notes Tran was wearing her seat
belt and there were no broken windows.
Officials with Takata and Honda were not immediately
available to comment.
U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration are investigating whether Takata air bag
inflators made between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed,
which could lead to the bag inflating with excessive force and
potentially spraying metal shrapnel at occupants. That
investigation has focused on inflators recovered from cars being
recalled for repairs in hot and humid places like Florida.
Takata is cooperating with that investigation along with nine
automakers.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
for defective Takata air bags since 2008.
Two of the fatal accidents previously linked to Takata air
bags occurred in 2009 and a third took place near Los Angeles
last year.
In 2008, Honda recalled a small number of 2001 model year
Accord and Civic cars because the driver's air bag inflator
could produce excessive internal pressure, possibly causing the
part to rupture and spray metal fragments. It widely expanded
the recall several times in subsequent years.
Tran's fatal accident was earlier reported by the Orlando
Sentinel.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Barbara Liston in
Orlando; Editing by David Gregorio)