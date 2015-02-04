DETROIT Feb 4 A consortium of 10 automakers led
by Toyota Motor Corp plans to hire an independent engineering
firm and a former top U.S. auto safety regulator to investigate
a rash of problems with air bags supplied by Japan's Takata Corp
, the group said on Wednesday.
The carmakers want a forensic engineering firm "to address
the technical issues with Takata air bag inflators," Toyota
spokeswoman Julie Hamp said in a statement on behalf of the
group, which refers to itself as the joint initiative.
David Kelly, a former acting administrator of the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is the lead candidate to
coordinate the probe, said people familiar with the effort. The
automakers have recalled more than 14 million vehicles with
defective air bags since 2008.
Takata said it has agreed to support the industry consortium
in its investigation. In a statement, the supplier said it "is
also conducting extensive testing and has engaged top automotive
engineers and scientists from around the world to assist in
evaluating inflator ruptures and discovering the root cause of
these issues."
In December, Takata named Samuel Skinner, former U.S.
secretary of transportation, to head a "quality assurance panel"
to review the company's policies and responsiveness to
automakers and regulators.
Toyota invited other automakers in early December to join "a
coordinated industry-wide joint initiative to independently
test" Takata air bag inflators involved in the recalls.
News that the group was considering Kelly was reported
Thursday by the Detroit News and the Wall Street Journal.
Toyota said the group's goal was to address issues related
to the Takata inflators, which can rupture and spray shrapnel at
vehicle occupants. The defective inflators have been linked to
at least six deaths, all in Honda cars, and dozens of injuries.
Honda Motor Co, which has been Takata's largest
customer, is part of the joint initiative, as are General Motors
Co, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co, Mazda
Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Fuji
Heavy Industries Inc's Subaru.
