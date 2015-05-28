BRIEF-First Horizon National Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* First horizon national corp - net interest income ( nii ) decreased to $189.7 million in q1 from $195.6 million in q4
WASHINGTON May 28 German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues involving Takata Corp air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday.
Last week, Takata said it would double the recall of potentially deadly air bags to nearly 34 million in the United States. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, April 13 Embraer SA delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in the first three months of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.